Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in April

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 891,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TVFCF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TVFCF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

