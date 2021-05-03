Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,818 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $56.44. 10,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,894. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

