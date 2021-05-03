Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

