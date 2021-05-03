Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD traded up $4.28 on Monday, reaching $192.25. 9,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average is $202.45. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

