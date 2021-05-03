Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,998. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

