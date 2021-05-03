Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

