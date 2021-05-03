TEMCO Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.65 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00281665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.01 or 0.01181026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00738570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.68 or 1.00102052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,969,019 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

