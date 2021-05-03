Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.82 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $17.48 or 0.00030358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $6.82 billion and $716.08 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 147.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009402 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 960,034,903 coins and its circulating supply is 390,278,225 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.