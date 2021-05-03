Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $860.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $860.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $709.44 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $683.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day moving average of $655.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

