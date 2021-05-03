Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post sales of $237.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $929.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

