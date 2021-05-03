Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.38. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $2,552,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares in the company, valued at $8,006,158.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,267 shares of company stock valued at $44,227,676. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

