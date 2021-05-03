Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Shares of TXRH opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

