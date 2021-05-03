TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.45.

NYSE:TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

