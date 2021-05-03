TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$117.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.63.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$107.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$94.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The stock has a market cap of C$10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$108.48.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$54,558.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

