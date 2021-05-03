TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.41). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.31. 1,247,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

