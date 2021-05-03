The Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $967.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.29 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

