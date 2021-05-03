The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE NTB opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

