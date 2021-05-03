The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 278,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,957. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

