The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.19.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.