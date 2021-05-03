The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.840-3.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. 1,158,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,575. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.