The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 115,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.81.

Shares of CLX opened at $182.50 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

