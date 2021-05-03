The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 53,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The Community Financial stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $213.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.95. The Community Financial has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Community Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In related news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid purchased 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Community Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Community Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Community Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Community Financial by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

