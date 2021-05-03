The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.54-3.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

ENSG stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 353,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

