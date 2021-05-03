The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.89 ($52.81).

FP opened at €36.83 ($43.32) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.79. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

