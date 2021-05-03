The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 98,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

