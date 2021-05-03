The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.20. The company has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

