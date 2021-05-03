The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $330.65

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $330.65 and last traded at $330.09, with a volume of 35569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.20. The stock has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.0% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,239.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 3,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

