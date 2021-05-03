The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. 6,539,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

