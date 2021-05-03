The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

STKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

STKS opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

