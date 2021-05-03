The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 125,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $100.74 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

