The Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Mizuho

The Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

SO opened at $66.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

