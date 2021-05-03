The Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $61.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The Southern traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 103869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.