The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,789,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $729.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $768.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

