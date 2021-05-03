The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,481.82 ($19.36).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,917 ($25.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,856.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,834.04. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 829.80 ($10.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.57.

In other The Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.