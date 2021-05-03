The Western Union (WU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect The Western Union to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WU opened at $25.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

