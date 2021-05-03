Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

