Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$114.66. 279,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,027. The company has a market cap of C$56.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.59. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$89.89 and a twelve month high of C$116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$112.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.34.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

