thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.51 ($14.72).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

FRA:TKA traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €11.12 ($13.08). 1,620,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.11 and a 200 day moving average of €8.70.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

