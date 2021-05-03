Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $3,091.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007089 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00015981 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

