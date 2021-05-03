Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.81 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

