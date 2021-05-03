TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is scheduled to issue its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ TCON opened at $7.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.