TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.71. 23,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,526. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

