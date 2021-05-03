TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

