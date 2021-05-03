Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Short Interest Update

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TREB opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. Trebia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,278,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

