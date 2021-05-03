Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect Trecora Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TREC opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

