Trex (TREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TREX opened at $107.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17. Trex has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.46.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

