Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

