Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TPCO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 3,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,254,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

