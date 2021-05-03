Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

TRIL stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $979.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

