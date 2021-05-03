TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPVG opened at $16.02 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

